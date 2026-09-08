Former Fort Pierce police officer arrested for alleged misuse of police database systems

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WATCH BELOW: Police to hold news conference at 4 p.m.

A former Fort Pierce police officer has been arrested in connection with the alleged misuse of police database systems, the Fort Pierce Police Department announced Tuesday.

The department has not yet released the former officer's name, specific charges or details about how the databases were allegedly misused.

Police Chief David Smith is expected to provide more information about the investigation and the circumstances surrounding the arrest during a news conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Pierce Police Department's main station at 920 South U.S. Highway 1.

According to the department, Smith will also discuss accountability, integrity and the appropriate use of law enforcement resources and systems.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.