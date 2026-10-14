'FIRST OF MANY': Attorney General discusses Nick Mimms conviction, warns of more corruption cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier highlighted the recent conviction of former Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms at a press conference Wednesday, calling it the first major outcome from the state's newly created public corruption unit and warning that more investigations are underway across Florida.

Speaking at the Attorney General's Office in West Palm Beach, Uthmeier said public officials who abuse their positions for personal gain will face increased scrutiny from his office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

"Public officials are held to an even higher standard," Uthmeier said. "If you work in a city hall, serve on a commission, if you hold public office or work for a state agency, you have a duty to serve the public and not use your job to enrich yourself."

Last week, a St. Lucie County jury found Mimms guilty of official misconduct, a third-degree felony, but acquitted him on a bid-tampering charge. The case centered on a city-owned parcel near the historic Lincoln Theater in Fort Pierce.

Prosecutors alleged that in 2024, Mimms used his position to benefit a nonprofit organization on whose board his niece served by helping secure the land deal and later concealing his involvement.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Mimms failed to disclose his familial relationship and took steps to influence and cover up the transaction.

Uthmeier said the case represented the type of conduct the state's public corruption unit was created to investigate.

"The facts make clear that shenanigans took place to ensure that that nonprofit ended up with the award, and ultimately the city manager covered it up," Uthmeier said.

According to Uthmeier, the nonprofit later received hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding from a Catholic charitable organization for planned development on the property, though he said the infrastructure project never materialized.

"We'll keep digging," Uthmeier said. "I think more facts will come to light as to where that money was going."

Uthmeier said since the public corruption unit was launched, investigators have opened more than 25 active public corruption investigations or cases statewide.

"This is the first big announcement," he said. "You'll see many to come in the weeks ahead as we wrap up our evidence and begin to press charges against people that have abused their office, that have abused the public trust."

FDLE Larry Keefe said the agency is making public corruption investigations a top priority.

"When the people of Florida lose their sense of trust in their institutions, it's death by a thousand cuts," Keefe said.

Sentencing for Mimms is expected at a later date.

"This will be the first of many, sadly," Uthmeier said. "I hope we don't have to do too many, but we'll do as many as necessary to ensure the public knows that we are protecting their trust, that we are protecting taxpayers, and that we are going to hold public officials to the oaths that they take."