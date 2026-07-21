Community gathers to honor 9-year-old boy killed in dirt bike and FedEx truck crash in St. Lucie County

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Family members, friends and neighbors gathered Tuesday evening to honor the life of a 9-year-old boy killed in a crash involving a dirt bike and a FedEx box truck in St. Lucie County.

The vigil was held less than 24 hours after the crash on East Midway Road, where the child was pronounced dead Monday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:07 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Midway Road near Fort Pierce.

Investigators said the 9-year-old and a 12-year-old were riding a dirt bike when it collided with a FedEx box truck. The 9-year-old died at the scene. The 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Although the Florida Highway Patrol has not publicly released the victim's identity, loved ones came together to remember the young boy with candles, balloons and prayers.

Neighbors told me the area is a common place for children and others to ride bicycles and dirt bikes.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate what led to the collision.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

