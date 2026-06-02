'Breath of fresh air': Historic Fort Pierce landmark gets new life as downtown dining destination

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A historic Fort Pierce landmark is entering a new chapter.

The Boston House — a downtown staple for more than a century — has officially reopened as a new dining experience, bringing fresh energy to a city working to redefine its future.

WATCH:

'Breath of fresh air': Fort Pierce landmark becomes new dining destination

Built in 1909 along South Indian River Drive, the home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has served a variety of roles over the decades. Now, its newest owners are working to preserve its past while reimagining its purpose.

“Fort Pierce is eclectic, artistic, deep, beautiful history,” said co-owner Georgette Angelos.

Behind its historic doors, the goal is simple: make guests feel at home while honoring the building’s legacy.

“I want them to feel at home automatically,” Angelos said.

WPTV

Originally built by an engineer for Henry Flagler’s Florida East Coast Railway who later became St. Lucie County’s third sheriff, the Boston House remains closely tied to the region’s early development.

“It’s keeping the authenticity so intact while also bringing a new breath of fresh air into the town that’s so necessary right now,” Angelos said.

During renovations, the owners intentionally preserved historic details, including low original ceilings and Florida-themed law books that nod to the home’s past.

WPTV

General manager Scott Laird said the revival of the property reflects broader momentum downtown.

“Fort Pierce has had a reputation, and they really have done a great job bringing new life to the downtown area,” Laird said.

Each room in the Boston House offers a distinct experience rooted in local history, blending preservation with a modern dining atmosphere.

“I think it’s really important to hold onto the greatness we have in this area and really shine a spotlight on it,” Laird said.

The Boston House now stands as both a historic landmark and a renewed gathering place — serving up a new chapter for downtown Fort Pierce.