22-year-old charged with tampering with evidence in Fort Pierce pawn shop shooting

Fort Pierce police have arrested a person of interest in the April 28 shooting at Cash Out Gold and Silver that left a 35-year-old woman dead.

Police say 22-year-old Tylen Ryan of Vero Beach was arrested on May 5 by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Indian River County. He is charged with tampering with evidence and is being held at the Indian River County Jail.

Man, 20, charged in shooting of Fort Pierce pawn shop manager

A suspect in the shooting, 20-year-old Landen Julian Ballard, also of Vero Beach, was arrested April 29 and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and violation of probation.

Investigators say two men had entered the pawn shop at 4603 South U.S. Highway 1, and one shot the manager multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Fort Pierce Police Chief David Smith said an employee from another store location became concerned when they called and couldn't reach the manager, who they speak with frequently, so he stopped by to check on her, discovered the scene and called 911. Smith said the victim and suspect did not appear to know each other.

Police say the investigation remains active, and additional charges are pending.