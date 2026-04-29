35-year-old manager of Fort Pierce pawn shop dead after shooting, suspect in custody

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old pawn shop manager that occurred Tuesday night.

Police say just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to Cash Out Gold and Silver at 4603 South U.S. Highway 1, for reports of a woman lying on the floor with blood around her.

Investigators say two men had entered the business and one shot the woman multiple times before fleeing the scene.

During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Police Chief David Smith said 20-year-old Landen Julian Ballard was taken into custody this afternoon and has been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and violation of probation.

They tracked the suspect's route to an area off I-95, and found a discarded magazine and firearm.

Smith said an employee from another store location became concerned when they called and couldn't reach the manager, so he stopped by to check on her, discovered the scene and called 911.

He said they are still trying to identify the other man in the store, and that there is no indication the victim and suspect knew each other.

WPTV went by the shop on Wednesday and saw a sign on the door saying it's closed "until further notice."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-462-6800.