BOCA RATON, Fla — Developers are eyeing an ambitious vision for the Boca Raton Innovation Campus — the state's largest single-facility office building — and not everyone is on board.

The 123-acre campus along Yamato Road is home to companies in research and technology, spanning 1.7 million square feet. BRIC is currently owned and managed by CP Group.

Related Ross has expressed interest in the property, telling WPTV they are eager to bring a new mixed-use destination to the site.

"Related Ross is excited about the opportunity to expand into Boca Raton at BRiC, an incredible asset with a rich history. We remain focused on delivering exceptional workplaces that support innovation and long-term economic development, and we look forward to contributing to Palm Beach County's success through a mixed-use destination designed for Boca Raton."

Related Ross would not comment on negotiation or development plans.

Related Ross expresses interest in Boca Raton Innovation Campus

City records show there are at least 5 site plan amendments in the works for the facility — including more than 126,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a museum, a convention center, a 380-unit multifamily apartment building, a 320-unit multifamily apartment building and more.

That proposed growth is raising concerns among longtime residents. Judy Murrow, a Boca Raton resident, said the scale of any potential development is what worries her most.

"He doesn't do anything little. He's going to do a lot with this property and there's 123 acres," Murrow said.

She also pointed to the campus's proximity to I-95 as a source of concern.

"It is very close to I-95," Murrow said. "It’s going to create more traffic, overcrowding of our schools, overcrowding of our facilities," Murrow said.

Residents say they welcome business but hope future plans are carefully considered.

"Boca Raton welcomes business. Business is very good, but we can't just let people overdevelop Boca," Murrow said.