Police say no threat found at Boca Raton Middle School

Boca Raton police said on Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating a threat made by an unknown caller to Boca Raton Middle School.

The unknown caller reportedly claimed they were armed and in the area of the school.

Officers searched the area and no suspicious activity was found.

A lockdown has been lifted at Boca Raton Middle School and normal operations resumed.

Police said in an update that they believe the incident "may be a swatting call and the investigation is ongoing."

The following statement was sent to students and families: