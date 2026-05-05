Police say no threat found at Boca Raton Middle School

Boca Raton police said on Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating a threat made by an unknown caller to Boca Raton Middle School.
The unknown caller reportedly claimed they were armed and in the area of the school.
Officers searched the area and no suspicious activity was found.
A lockdown has been lifted at Boca Raton Middle School and normal operations resumed.
Police said in an update that they believe the incident "may be a swatting call and the investigation is ongoing."
The following statement was sent to students and families:
Boca Raton Middle School families and staff,
I am writing to provide you with an update. School Police and local law enforcement investigated a reported potential threat to our school. The threat was unfounded, and the lockdown on our campus has been lifted.
All students and staff are safe, and there is no threat to our campus.
As the investigation concludes, you may continue to see a significant law enforcement presence around campus.
Please do not come to campus at this time as we return to normal operations. We expect to follow our regular dismissal process.
Thank you for your support of Boca Middle.
Lisa Lee
Principal
Boca Raton Middle School