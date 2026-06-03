BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University researchers have documented a record-breaking season for endangered leatherback sea turtles nesting along the Florida coast, with 42 nests already recorded — nearly tripling the annual average of 15 nests.

Leatherback sea turtle nesting reaches record numbers along Florida's coast this season

The unprecedented numbers have prompted scientists to investigate the factors driving this remarkable increase in nesting activity.

In an interview today, Florida Atlantic University researchers highlighted the significance of this milestone for the endangered species.

"Palm Beach County is a hotspot for leatherback nesting in the continental United States," said one of the researchers involved in the monitoring program.

Among the environmental factors scientists are closely monitoring is sand temperature, which plays a crucial role in successful egg development. According to researchers, 82 degrees Fahrenheit represents the optimal temperature for leatherback turtle egg incubation.

The research team continues to track nesting patterns throughout the season to better understand the conditions contributing to this encouraging population trend.

This story was originally reported on-air and has been adapted for digital publication with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across platforms to ensure accuracy and fairness.

