FAU men's basketball replaces nearly entire roster but welcomes highest-rated recruit in school history

BOCA RATON, Fla. — It’s a new season for the FAU Owls, with a lot of new faces, including the school's highest-rated recruit in school history, Felipe Quinones.

“I’m just grateful to play at a level I could only dream of playing at,” said Quinones, a 6-foot-4, four-star recruit who impresses in transition and can simply put the ball in the basket.

“It’s a dream come true, and I’m living my dream right now, so it’s easy and fun. This is what I always wanted to do,” Quinones said.

At this point of the season, FAU stands 1-0 after a 14-point win on Monday against LIU.

“We got a young team but we’re all learning each other and getting better,” said senior guard, Kanaan Carlyle, who's the lone returner from last year's squad, and in his senior year, he’s not taking anything for granted.

“I love it. That’s the reason I chose to come back. I got a great staff and great teammates,” Carlyle said.

While Carlyle is the coach on the court, John Jakus is the coach of the team, now in his third year. After going 18-15 last season, Jakus was building momentum, but he lost nearly his entire roster. Now, he’s starting over and embracing the challenge.

“We’re in a great spot, and we’re grateful to be able to start with a win and mix in first-year students with transfers. We’re just trying to get a little healthy with two of our guards, but we’ll get there,” Jakus said.