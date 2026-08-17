Fatal crash blocks northbound I-95 in Boca Raton Monday afternoon, FHP says

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday on northbound I-95 near mile marker 44, south of Palmetto Park Road, according to FHP's traffic incident system.

The incident is listed as a fatality, and the roadway is reported blocked.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

No additional information about the number of vehicles involved, how many people were killed or what led to the crash has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

