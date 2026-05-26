Come see WPTV's 'Storm Ready' hurricane preparedness tour in Boca Raton tonight at 6:30

BOCA RATON, Fla. — WPTV's "Storm Ready" Hurricane Preparedness Tour is making its fifth of six stops tonight at the Boca Raton Public Library, 400 NW 2nd Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33432.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the event getting underway at 6:30 p.m.

WPTV meteorologist Sami Squires will share tips on how to prepare homes and families for hurricane season, which begins June 1. Topics will include how to prepare for a storm, insuring your home, what to do after a storm, and other safety tips.

WPTV anchor Todd Wilson will lead a question-and-answer session with attendees and Boca Raton emergency management officials.

Attendees can also sign up to become a member of the WPTV Weather Spotters team, helping serve as eyes and ears of the community.

The final stop on the tour is scheduled for May 28 in Loxahatchee at Buena Vista Farms, 14301 Okeechobee Blvd, Loxahatchee, FL 33470.