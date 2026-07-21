City expands BocaConnect shuttle service to south of Boca Raton Inlet this summer

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The city is temporarily expanding its BocaConnect shuttle service area, giving riders access to more beaches, restaurants and the Waterstone Resort and Marina.

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BocaConnect shuttle expands south of Boca Raton Inlet

The pilot program runs through Sept. 30, and extends service south of the Boca Raton Inlet to a larger portion of the city's barrier-island beaches and residential communities.

"The city's BocaConnect service is essentially from Glades down to Camino Real and then just west of FAU, now to the inlet and the barrier island," Zachary Bihr, public works and engineering director of Boca Raton, said.

City of Boca Raton

Riders can book trips through the Ride Circuit app. The ride is free for trips that begin and end within the designated red service area.

Trips between the red and blue or green service areas cost $2 for the first rider, with each additional passenger costing $1, up to $5 per one-way trip.

Trips must begin or end within the red service area. The service is not available for trips that both begin and end within the blue or green service areas.