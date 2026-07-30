BOCA RATON, Fla. — The City of Boca Raton is taking a new approach to addressing homelessness, approving plans to expand law enforcement and outreach efforts in response to growing community concerns.

During a Monday workshop, city leaders directed City Manager Mark Sohaney to move forward with hiring four new police officers, a Community Resource Coordinator, and creating a Quality-of-Life Working Group.

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Boca Raton set to invest over $1 million to address growing homelessness concerns

Mayor Andy Thomson said the investment is designed to strengthen both public safety and services for people experiencing homelessness.

"We recognize that in the City of Boca Raton this is a growing issue," Thomson said.

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache has previously covered concerns over the homeless population in the city.

The four new officers are expected to cost about $280,000 each, for a total of approximately $1.12 million. The Community Resource Coordinator position is expected to cost about $110,000.

City leaders say the new officers will focus on responding to homelessness-related calls, conducting outreach, and connecting individuals with available community resources.

"These are going to be folks whose job it will be to interface with folks in the homeless community," Thomson said.

Those who frequent Wildflower Park say they've noticed more people experiencing homelessness in recent years. Some say the city's investment is a positive step.

"It's a good thing for the community. You feel safer," said Mohammed Yaagoubi.

City Councilmember Yvette Drucker said public safety will remain a top priority, even as officials work through budget decisions.

"We're never going to cut costs on public safety. That's something I won't do," Drucker said.

According to Boca Raton police, officers responded to 715 calls for service involving homeless individuals between the start of the year and June 30. Officials say the new hires will help manage those calls while expanding outreach efforts.

Thomson said the city's goal is to balance compassion with maintaining residents' quality of life.

"The folks who are homeless in our community do need care, and we want to be in a position to provide that," he said. "We also have to make sure that we look at the quality of life of everyone else."

City leaders say the additional staffing is part of a broader effort to improve coordination between law enforcement, social services, and community partners while addressing homelessness across Boca Raton.

WPTV

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