Boca Raton PD releases video, 911 calls in 2024 fatal officer-involved shooting after ruling of justification

Boca Raton police have released new video, dispatch audio and 911 calls from a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in December 2024, weeks after the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office determined the shooting was justified.

During his first official news conference on the case, Boca Raton Police Chief Jarad Phelps outlined the events leading up to the shooting of 39-year-old Morey Clemmons and addressed questions surrounding the investigation, including why the involved officer's body camera was not activated.

The release of the evidence comes after prosecutors concluded Officer Michael Super was legally justified in using deadly force. Boca Raton police say a separate administrative review remains underway.

New video shows confrontation before shooting

Police released video showing Officer Super arriving near Northwest Second Avenue after receiving reports of a man causing a disturbance in the area.

According to 911 calls released by the department, callers reported a man who appeared disoriented and was in the roadway near Mizner Boulevard and the post office.

"Hi, there is a gentleman seems very out of it, in the middle of the street on Mizner by the post office," one caller told dispatchers.

Police said Clemmons began running after Officer Super arrived. Video released by the department shows the encounter escalating moments later.

Boca Raton Police Services Department Police say an internal review is still underway, including questions about why the officer's body camera was not activated.

According to Chief Phelps, Clemmons was seen yelling and moving toward the officer while ignoring commands. Police said Officer Super deployed his Taser twice within about seven seconds, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

The encounter ended when Officer Super fired his weapon, striking and killing Clemmons.

Chief addresses body camera questions

One of the key questions raised during the news conference centered on Officer Super's body camera.

Chief Phelps confirmed the officer was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting but said it was not activated.

When asked why the camera was not turned on, Phelps said he did not yet know the reason.

"We will complete our administrative review," Phelps said, adding that determining why the body camera was not activated will be part of that process.

Backup officer delayed by train crossing

Phelps also discussed reports that a backup officer responding to the scene was delayed by a passing train.

The chief called it a broader transportation challenge affecting the city.

"That's a much larger transportation issue. I would love to have an underpass or overpass over the railroad so that we don't have those issues," Phelps said.

Family seeking answers, closure

Phelps said he recently met with Clemmons' wife to discuss the investigation and provide information that had not previously been released publicly.

According to the chief, the meeting was cordial and focused on helping the family better understand what occurred.

"They're looking for closure. They're looking to understand the facts that occurred," Phelps said.

WPTV reached out to Clemmons' wife for comment. She respectfully declined to comment at this time.

Internal review continues

According to Phelps, Officer Super returned to work in January 2025 following the shooting.

While the State Attorney's Office has concluded its criminal review and determined the shooting was justified, Boca Raton police say their internal administrative review remains active.

"Its almost two years removed, I recognize that — but we're still going to do our due diligence for this investigation. As far as the timeline, I'm not going to limit that. It's going to take however long it needs to take to make sure we do a thorough job.

"I'm committed, this police department is committed, to transparency," Phelps said. "Making sure that we have this information out there, we are providing it to our community."

Phelps said the department is committed to transparency as that process continues.

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