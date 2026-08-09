'UNCOMFORTABLE': Neighbors react as Boca Raton police investigate targeted shooting

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police are investigating a targeted shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near the 1400 block of Northeast Second Court.

According to investigators, a female victim was getting into her vehicle when multiple shooters inside a nearby white Mercedes-Benz opened fire.

The victim was struck by gunfire but was able to flee the area in her vehicle, traveling westbound on Glades Road.

Police say the white Mercedes briefly followed the victim before ending the pursuit. The victim then continued to the hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and say there is no threat to the public.

WPTV spoke with people who live nearby the scene, who were uneasy after learning about the investigation.

“Well, you feel safe here in this area, but when you hear about the things that have happened, you feel a little uncomfortable because you don’t know what kind of people you have around you. So that’s why I came out to walk around and see more or less what’s going on here," said Macario Lopez.

Boca Raton police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information about the incident to contact investigators.

This is a developing story. WPTV will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.