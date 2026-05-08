Boca Raton police crack down on e-bikes and e-motos following concerns

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police are stepping up enforcement efforts cracking down on dangerous e-moto and e-bike riders as safety concerns grow across the city.

Police have responded to at least 51 calls involving these devices over the last year. Police shared video showing reckless riding on roadways, including some riders taking off when police attempted to pull them over.

WATCH: BOCA PD E-BIKE & E-MOTO CRACKDOWN

Boca Raton police e-bike crackdown

Under Boca Raton police guidelines, e-motos are not street legal without a driver's license, registration, and motorcycle endorsement. E-bikes must be pedal-powered, have a max speed of 28 mph, and cannot exceed 750 watts.

Police say using e-motos on sidewalks will result in citations. Using them in a reckless manner on roadways — including fleeing and eluding traffic stops — may lead to arrests.

City Council Member Yvette Drucker said she is well aware of the problem and explains what she recently witnessed.

"There were 3 kids on an e-bike. 1 bike, 3 kids, no helmet," Drucker said. "I think we have to educate the public on the safety.”

The issue is not lost on younger residents either. High school student Owen Havener said reckless riders are a daily frustration.

"I'm not the biggest fan. They drive in front of me and like they're doing wheelies. Especially at night — it's really annoying and it's hard to see them," Havener said.

Residents have also raised concerns directly with city leaders. At a recent city council meeting, one resident described a close call.

"These electric bikes…I have nearly run over two in black hoodies, no reflectors, no lights,” said Patricia Dervishi.

Boca Raton resident Amy Lang said the solution requires both education and infrastructure.

"We need to educate our kids on how to behave appropriately in public," Lang said. "But I do think the bigger issue is here that we haven't created spaces in our city for the safe use of e-bikes or other micromobility.”

Drucker, who also serves on the Metropolitan Planning Organization, said discussions are underway with neighboring communities about possible state legislation. Senate Bill 382, which is awaiting the governor's signature, would address speed regulations and create a task force focused on micromobility safety reporting. City leaders say the conversation is far from over.

"The cities are trying to standby to see what that law is going to look like before we can kind of implement our own," Drucker said. "So I'm sure this is something we're going to discuss as a body.”

In the meantime, police are encouraging teens to take a free online e-bike safety course ahead of summer.