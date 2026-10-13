BOCA RATON, Fla. — Some residents in Boca Raton's Spanish Village neighborhood say new construction is changing their community's character, and they're seeking answers after a decades-old oak tree was cut down at a development site.

Neighbors reached out to WPTV Boca Raton reporter Victor Jorges with concerns about the growing number of new homes being built in the area. They say the large, modern houses don't reflect the Spanish-style architecture and older homes that have long defined the neighborhood.

WATCH BELOW: Neighbors raise concerns over development, removal of decades-old tree

Boca Raton neighbors raise concerns over development, removal of decades-old oak tree

For some residents, the changes have left them feeling stuck. They say the offers they're receiving from developers for their properties aren’t enough to afford another home elsewhere.

The recent removal of a large oak tree is what prompted neighbors to speak out.

"A friend of mine planted it. Probably 25, 30 years ago; and it was a big, beautiful oak tree," said Jan Bassett, who lives next door to the construction site. "In the beginning they said they weren't gonna tear it down. And all of a sudden they came in last week and cut it down."

Karolina Michniewicz, another Boca Raton resident, contacted WPTV expressing frustration with the development taking place in her neighborhood.

"Our beautiful neighborhood is getting pummeled by a developer called Alpha Premium Development," Michniewicz wrote in an email.

She criticized the design of the new homes and said neighbors were particularly upset about the loss of mature trees.

"We are furious as neighbors, and we don't know how to stop it," she wrote.

Getting answers from the developer

Jorges reached out to Alpha Premium Development to find out why the tree was removed despite neighbors saying they were initially told it would be preserved.

Jared Niles, a real estate broker for Alpha Premium Development, responded on behalf of the company, clarifying that he is not the builder and does not directly oversee construction operations.

Niles said preserving the tree had been part of the original construction plan.

"From the outset, every effort was made to preserve the existing tree. It was specifically tagged and retained during demolition, and the home's shell was intentionally built around it," Niles said.

However, he said crews later discovered termites and several major branches with structural damage.

According to Niles, the company was advised that the termite infestation could not be treated and posed a potential risk to nearby homes.

He said Alpha Premium Development intends to fully landscape the property once construction is complete and strives to preserve existing landscaping whenever possible.

If you have a similar story, or any story you'd like to share in Boca Raton, reach out to Victor via email: victor.jorges@wptv.com