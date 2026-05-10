Boca Raton neighborhood shooting sends one to hospital

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton Police were called to the scene near 2000 block of NE Third Way just before 4 p.m. The investigation prompted the partial closure of several neighboring streets.

Boca Raton PD says person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Neighbor Jeremy Nantes said the incident rattled the community.

"There's families here with kids and people walk their dogs—I walk my dogs and it's a nice family community," he said.

Nantes described the unsettling sight of a heavy police presence outside his window.

He added, "it's certainly not good when you look out your window and there's a cop with a long gun there and you're like what the heck is going on."

Officers are still working to determine what led to the shooting and whether the people involved know one another. The investigation remains active.

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