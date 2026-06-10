Boca Raton's mayor is taking steps to address a growing homelessness problem in city parks, as families raise safety concerns about the issue.

New "No Trespassing" signs are appearing at parks across the city, including Wildflower Park near the Intracoastal Waterway — a popular spot for families with children.

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Boca Raton families raise concerns over homelessness in city parks

WPTV Boca Raton reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with Elina Gundersen, a parent who visits the park regularly with her four kids.

She said the presence of homeless individuals in the area has created discomfort. "It doesn't feel very comfortable having some of that homeless population in the areas where children would typically be hanging out,” said Gundersen. "They are spending a lot of time by the picnic tables where they like to eat and also taking over the bathrooms, which is very uncomfortable."

Gundersen said the problem appears to be getting worse. “We've noticed an uptick in it, so it'd be nice to have some sort of patrolling or help."

Mayor Andy Thomson said it’s a concern city leaders are well aware of — especially in areas like Sanborn Square, Wildflower Park and Silver Palm Park. “It's a delicate issue and it's a growing issue,” said Mayor Thomson. “We are seeing an increase in the last year or two, I think.”

In February, the city passed an ordinance to add trespassing signage at parks. Thomson said the goal is to make clear that parks are not a place for people to set up a temporary home.

“We're in the process now of putting up signage to help notify folks, look, you're happy to spend some time here, but this isn't the place you can make a home, even temporarily."

He also explains that park rangers are being trained to work more closely with police. “They're now going to be like a subdivision of the police department and have a greater ability to interface with these folks,’ said Mayor Thomson.

Local nonprofit Boca Helping Hands — operating since 1998 is also working to fill the gap. The organization feeds 160 people six times a week and connects individuals with housing and job opportunities. CEO Andrew Hagen said the organization aims to help those in need and to get them back on their feet.

"We're very committed as the city's grown, needs have grown, we have continued to respond with the helping hands that we can offer,” said Hagen.

Hagen said homelessness could be widely misunderstood and the current economic climate makes the work more urgent.

"They misunderstand it in every city in the country because every city in the country has homeless people,” said Hagen."We just have to do the best we can to help them through this point in time in the economy."

Hagen said community support for organizations working with homeless individuals is essential.

"Support the organizations that reach them at that point in time and I think we'll be able to see those people get back on track,” said Hagen.

Mayor Thomson says they are working on having increased patrolling in city parks.

WPTV

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