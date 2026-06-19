Music, food and history unite Belle Glade community for Juneteenth celebration

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The scorching sun and steamy temperatures didn't keep people from commemorating Juneteenth in Belle Glade.

Music filled the air — along with the aroma of savory food — as the community gathered for a party with purpose.

5-year-old crowned 'Little Miss Juneteenth' in Belle Glade

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the U.S. after the Civil War. It became a federal holiday five years ago and is celebrated annually on June 19.

Mayor Steve Wilson, who has proudly served as Belle Glade's mayor for 20 years, reflected on the significance of the day.

"Today is a celebration where we break bread together," Wilson said.

Wilson also reflected on tough times in the past.

"Last night we had the gospel singing. If you recall in our history, music, spiritual music, was the way we got through hot summer days and those cold winter nights," Wilson said.

The mayor emphasized the importance of keeping this history alive for future generations.

"We're proud and happy that the community as diverse as we are supportive of this event and we want to make sure it's special — particularly for the younger folks so they can understand what the history was all about," Wilson said.

Five-year-old Danina Brown was crowned "Little Miss Juneteenth" at a community pageant.

Danina showcased her singing during the celebration. She also delivered a memorable speech.

"My name is Danina Lolita Brown. I'm proud to be me, do you see the real me? Let's take a moment so you can see what I see. I see the creation of my mother and father. I see the beauty of my mother and the confidence of my father," Danina said.

Her mother, Delores Rodriguez, said she loves raising her daughter in Belle Glade.

"Everybody knows everybody it's so close knit, it's like family, everybody is family to each other," Rodriguez said.

Long-time resident Thelma Sterling, who has lived in Belle Glade for 70 years, echoed that sentiment.

"I love Belle Glade, I wouldn't change it for nothing," Sterling said.

The multi-day celebration continues through the weekend with the battle of the DJs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

