3 dead after truck found overturned in Belle Glade canal

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Three people are dead after a pickup truck was discovered overturned in a roadside canal in Belle Glade Tuesday morning, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR).

Crews were dispatched to Gator Boulevard at approximately 7:20 a.m. after a 911 caller reported seeing a vehicle in the water. The caller told dispatchers they could see the vehicle in the canal but did not witness it going into the water, leaving officials uncertain how long it had been submerged.

When PBCFR crews arrived on scene, they found an overturned pickup truck in a narrow canal with only the wheels visible above the water line.

Fire rescue divers began searching the vehicle and surrounding area and found three people, all pronounced dead at the scene by PBCFR paramedics.

The scene has been turned over to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for investigation. The names of the victims have not been released.