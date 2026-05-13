Water quality health advisory issued for Roosevelt Bridge, Stuart Sandbar

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has issued a water quality advisory for the Roosevelt Bridge and the Stuart Sandbar.

Officials said tests completed on Monday show that the water quality at the Roosevelt Bridge and the Stuart Sandbar did not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeded the level established by state guidelines.

The health department advises against any water-related activities at these locations due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers.

This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level, health officials said.

For test results, click here.