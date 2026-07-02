Stuart's downtown dock to close for $3 million renovation that will nearly double slip capacity

STUART, Fla. — Stuart's downtown public dock is getting a $3 million makeover. It means a temporary closure, but the city says the year-long wait will be worth it as it features crucial upgrades.

The dock will close July 6 for renovations projected to be complete by next Fourth of July. When finished, the project will nearly double the dock's capacity, expanding from 18 to 44 slips for both motorized and non-motorized vessels.

WATCH BELOW: Stuart's $3M dock renovation: What boaters need to know

Stuart's $3M dock renovation: What boaters need to know

The project is funded by a state grant and transportation impact fees. The renovation will include a 7,500 square foot fixed dock, a 1,400 square foot floating dock and a smaller floating platform.

Boat captain Parker Fisher, who is based in Stuart, has high hopes for the project.

"It's definitely needed some work over the years, so I'm glad they're putting money into it," Fisher said. "Maybe [they can add] more floating docks to it."

With more than 1,400 boaters who use the dock annually, Stuart Mayor Sean Reed said the upgrades are about more than just capacity.

"They're doing it to prevent storm damage during hurricanes and major storms," Reed said. "So the year of waiting will be worth it."

During the closure, the city is working to accommodate businesses and boaters who rely on the dock for drop-off and pick-up. Tiki Taxi & Cruises, which operates off the dock, initially had concerns about whether it could continue running during construction.

Austin Kuyrkendall, director of operations for Tiki Taxi & Cruises, said the city found a solution.

"So they're allowing us to build a gate right here at the end of the downtown Stuart dock. This is the non-floating section, but still we're going to be able to open this up and board people right here," Kuyrkendall said.

Kuyrkendall said the dock plays a central role in the city's identity and economy.

"Stuart is not Stuart without the water," Kuyrkendall said.

He acknowledged the dock's current limitations, particularly on busy days.

"On the weekend that's when it can get a little hectic at the dock and you know it's never great for us when we're squeezing in and trying to find spots," Kuyrkendall said.

Kuyrkendall said the project is a welcome change.

"Modernizing and expanding this back dock is really going to be great for the city but also for us as well," Kuyrkendall said.

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