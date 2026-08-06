Costco closes after electrical fire, Stuart police say

STUART, Fla. — A Costco in Stuart was forced to close Thursday afternoon after an electrical fire, the Stuart Police Department said.

The incident was reported at around 4 p.m. Police said out of an abundance of caution the Costco located at 3173 S. Kanner Highway is currently closed following a fire that has been extinguished.

The store will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time while Stuart and Martin County Fire Rescue personnel remain on scene to ensure the building is safe to reopen, police said.

Authorities are urging individuals to avoid the area until further notice and police said they will provide an update as soon as Costco reopens.