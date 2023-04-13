What should I do if my flight is canceled?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was swamped by historic rains, travelers frantically sought alternate flights at Palm Beach International Airport.

So, what can you do if your flight was canceled, and you still haven't been able to get to your destination?

If your flight is canceled, travel experts recommend downloading your airline's app since it allows travelers to rebook quickly, giving you credit for the money you spent on your canceled flight.

RELATED: More than 25 inches of rain floods Fort Lauderdale, most within 6 hours

Travelers can also call the airline, but be prepared to wait since you're likely to be put on hold when there are mass cancellations.

Finally, try to stay with the same airline because if you switch carriers, you might not get the refund right away.

Travel experts recommend asking for your refund in cash.

Most airlines offer vouchers and that's where you need to be careful because many vouchers often have blackout dates during holiday seasons and have expiration dates.