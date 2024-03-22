Port St. Lucie mom calls WPTV after finding glass in son's Play-Doh

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie mom called WPTV after finding a piece of glass inside her 3-year-old son's Play-Doh.

Phoeby Shield-Nuciu's son, Julian, loves Play-Doh. However, she is now cautious when giving her son a new tub of Play-Doh after buying some earlier this month.

"I gave it to him, the yellow one. I open it and then I let him play there by the living room," Shield-Nuciu said. "The next thing I hear, him crying and I was so worried about him. I run towards the living room."

She told WPTV Julian was bleeding and she discovered a piece of glass inside the Play-Doh.

"So I'm like oh my gosh, this is so scary. I call my husband, babe, babe because he was still bleeding," Shield-Nuciu said. "It's not that deep, but you can see the cuts."

After taking Julian to the doctor and learning he was going to be OK, Shield-Nuciu said she then called Hasbro, the company that makes Play-Doh.

"They asked me some information, so that they can give me a shipping label for me to send back the item," she said, "and they said that they're going to give me something of the same value."

However, she said she's not satisfied with that response.

"I don't know what's going to happen after that or if they're really concerned for my son," Shield-Nuciu said.

A Hasbro representative sent WPTV the following statement:

"At Hasbro, the wellbeing of our customers is paramount, and we take all product safety concerns seriously. As soon as we were made aware of this concern, we encouraged the consumer to return the Play-Doh product to Hasbro so that our Quality Assurance team could evaluate it."

"In any manufacturing process, there are a number of steps," said Carl Gould, business analyst and founder of '7 Stage Advisors.'" "Sometimes people drop a jar and there's a piece of glass, when you're cleaning up, dust can get in the air where people are manufacturing."

Gould said these kinds of incidents happen and that's why he advises consumers to be extra vigilant when giving any new toy or product to a young child.

"Open the box fully, inspect it fully to make sure that prior to the end user using it, you have been the final safety check," Gould said.

That is exactly what Shield-Nuciu is now doing during each play time.

"Now, I know that I have to make sure I check everything first before I give him it," she said. "It's just really scary as a mom."