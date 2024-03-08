'Out of control:' Residents in Boca Raton community contact WPTV about USPS delivery issues

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Residents in a Boca Raton community claim they have not been receiving their mail and receiving other residents' mail for months, often including important documents and sensitive information.

In the Boca Golf & Tennis Country Club residential community, there's a shared frustration among neighbors.

"Hasn't been fun. I wish someone would do something about it," Fred Weinberg said.

"I know sometimes mistakes are done, but this is just out of control," MJ Umana said.

Umana told WPTV she, Weinberg and others who live there are consistently receiving the wrong mail in their mailboxes and their own mail often never shows up.

"What drew the line for me was, my son, my newborn's, social security card, was delivered to the wrong address," she said. "This person, whoever received it, opened it and mailed it back to me and included this letter."

The letter said: "This was delivered to our address and opened by mistake."

"I'm so upset," Umana said. "I'm worried about if his identity was stolen by now."

Umana also told WPTV her son's birth certificate is lost in the mail as well.

She said she called Vital Records and was told it's already been sent.

"They tell us it was shipped, mailed, on Feb. 3. That's over a month ago," Umana said.

"It's been very frustrating," Weinberg said.

For Weinberg, it's the same issue with his vehicle registration.

"I called them and they said they mailed it to me," Weinberg said. "So, someone is probably driving around with my car registration."

Both Weinberg, Umana and other neighbors have gone to the post office at the Woodland Station to complain to management.

"We have gone to the post office, opened claims," Umana said. "I have spoken to the manager and they have done nothing."

"I've been there a couple of times, the same thing," Weinberg said.

WPTV contacted the United States Postal Service and asked what they are doing to fix the issue.

USPS spokesperson Debra Jean Fetterly sent WPTV the following statement:

The U.S. Postal Service appreciates and encourages feedback from its customers. Our mission is to provide the outstanding service our customers deserve and expect from us. All available mail and packages are being delivered daily, including Saturdays, in Boca Raton. The postal management team at the Woodland Station at 604 Banyan Trail in Boca Raton is aware of our customers' concerns and will continue to monitor service to the Boca Golf and Tennis Country Club community. Customers are reminded that, if they need assistance with mailing or shipping concerns, they have a variety of options for reaching us, including contacting a manager or supervisor at their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com.

"I'm hoping by you guys exposing the situation, we can get some help," Umana said.