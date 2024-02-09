Olympic horse trainer from Jupiter Farms faces accusations of animal abuse

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An Olympic horse trainer in Jupiter Farms is under investigation for allegedly abusing horses at his training facility.

Cesar Parra has been suspended by the International Federation of Equestrian Sports.

Several riders allegedly witnessed what they called abuse have come forward by posting videos on social media.

A rider that WPTV spoke with did not want to speak on camera because he claims he is working with the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) and allegedly the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on an investigation.

The videos he sent WPTV showed a man who appears to be Parra, who is an Olympic dressage trainer, whipping several horses on his property in Jupiter Farms.

WPTV contacted the sheriff's office, but they have not confirmed they are investigating the case.

In a statement, FEI said in part:

"The FEI confirms that dressage athlete Cesar Parra has been immediately provisionally suspended while the FEI investigates the disturbing and abhorrent images and videos in relation to his training techniques that have recently emerged."

WPTV visited Parra's farm, but it is gated and we could get inside to ask him questions. We also called him and left a voicemail to see if he’d like to comment on these allegations, but we haven’t heard back.