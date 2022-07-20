Inflation, supply chain issues may affect back-to-school shopping

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — According to a new back-to-school survey, parents are expected to spend 8% more this year on school supplies than they did last year due to inflation.

"With inflation, it becomes really challenging for some of these families," Candace Burrs, executive director of the Florence De George Boys and Girls Club in West Palm Beach, said.

With inflation at a 40-year-high, prices are rising this back-to-school season.

WPTV Candace Burrs speaks about the campaign to gather backpacks and supplies for students as they get ready to go back to school.

That's one reason why the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County and GL Homes are hoping to gather more than 2,000 supply-filled backpacks for families in need by Aug. 1.

"A lot of our families live below the poverty line," Burrs said.

"The last thing parents need to worry about are increases for school supplies and backpacks," Sarah Alsofrom with GL Homes said.

According to Deloitte's 2022 Back to School survey, due to inflation, parents will likely spend around $661 per child on back-to-school items, which is up 8% from 2021.

WPTV Sarah Alsofrom, the senior director of community relations at GL Homes, speaks about the push to get students the supplies they need for school.

The survey said clothing will lead the increase, costing 18% more this year. School supplies will cost 7% more.

When it's all said and done, parents will spend roughly $51 more this year while shopping for back-to-school supplies.

"You're gonna start the year a little panicky, a little bit of anxiety," Carl Gould, president of the business management firm 7 Stage Advisors, told WPTV.

Gould said another problem right now is supply chain issues, leading to shortages all across the board.

WPTV Carl Gould discusses some of the shortages that parents may encounter as they shop for back-to-school supplies.

"I'd be looking on eBay. I'd be looking at Goodwill, and I'd look at the other stores where you have secondhand items because with the supply chain problems, the primary market, the secondary market has really taken off," Gould said.

For lower-income families, another tip is to take advantage of available resources, like the drive at the Boys and Girls Club.

"In order for them to be successful this school year, it's going to be important for them to have access to these materials," Burrs said.

Drop-off locations for backpacks and school supplies for the Boys & Girls Club drive are located throughout Palm Beach County, at multiple Seacoast Bank branches, Starbucks stores and Palm Beach County library system locations.

Click here to make donations online.