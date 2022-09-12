Watch Now
Florida among top 3 states receiving most robocalls in 2022, RoboKiller study says

Top robocalled scam in 2022 is vehicle warranty
Associated Press
Posted at 3:23 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 15:23:06-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new study by the RoboKiller app listed Florida as one of the top three states that have received the most robocalls so far in 2022.

The app, which eliminates robocalls and robotexts, projects that Americans will receive 147 billion robotexts in 2022 with an estimated $59 million in losses to spam calls this year.

RoboKiller also projects that robocalls will jump 19% by the end of the year.

The study found that Texas, California and Florida are the most robocalled states.

RoboKiller also said that the top robocalled scam in 2022 is vehicle warranty.

Cricket is the carrier network most targeted for spam calls, and brand imposter scams targeted Amazon the most for spam calls and texts.

WPTV reported in June, according to data from TextKiller, that Floridians received 594 million spam texts in May.

RoboKiller reminds consumers to avoid responding to texts or phone calls from numbers they don't know. Also, when it comes to text messages, never click any links.

