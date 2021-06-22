Watch
Credit union outage in Palm Beach County handcuffs customers

Digital services problems impact Guardians Credit union
For the past two days, thousands of customers of a local credit union have been unable to access their accounts.
Posted at 6:18 PM, Jun 22, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the past two days, thousands of customers of a Palm Beach County credit union have been unable to access their accounts.

Members of the Guardians Credit Union are limited in what transactions they can perform.

Contact 5 learned they can use their debit cards, but they cannot do a lot of mobile banking functions like using their phone or computer to transfer money from their savings to checking accounts.

Sandy Harris, Guardians Credit Union customer
Sandy Harris is among the thousands of customers impacted by the Guardians Credit Union outages.

Guardian posted on its website that it is having issues with internet and telephone lines, but it has not provided specifics about what caused the problem.

Customers tell Contact 5 that their inability to even check their balances is causing headaches.

"I have my own household bills that I keep on top of. My credit score is important to me, and I'm freaking out because I can't pay my bills basically because I don't know what's in my account, and I don't want to bounce anything," said Sandy Harris of Palm Springs.

WPTV left messages with the credit union's president and two vice presidents, but they have not offered a comment on the situation.

According to the USA credit unions website, Guardians Credit Union has nearly 30,000 customers.

