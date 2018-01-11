Every Aldi store in Florida holding a hiring event on Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. -- Aldi is going on a hiring spree.

Every one of the grocery chain's Florida stores is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, January 11. Aldi is looking to fill over 400 positions across the state.

The company wants to hire people for store associate, shift manager and manager trainee positions.

Potential applicants must be 18 years of older, have a high school diploma or GED, pass a drug screening and background check, able to lift 45 pounds, and must be available to work between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Retail experience is preferred and management experience preferred for manager trainees.

Wages start at $12.00 an hour for store associates, $16.50 per hour for shift managers, and $48,920 a year for manager trainees. All employees are invited to participate in the company's 401(k) program.

Interviews will be conducted in store between 7:00 a.m. and noon and from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

To find the nearest Aldi store, visit aldi.us/stores.