Boca Raton Police investigate Town Center Mall incident

BOCA RATON — Fireworks were set off on Saturday at the Town Center of Boca Raton, according to the Boca Raton Police Department.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday evening, Boca Raton Police announced in a social media post that the agency responded to possible gunshots at 6000 W. Glades Road. According to the post, police were able to determine that the incident involved fireworks that were set off on the property by unidentified individuals.

The Boca Raton Police Department stated that there is not a threat to public safety and that officers remained in the area to investigate.

