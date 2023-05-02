Pride on the Block back on schedule in June with permit changes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pride on the Block in the 500 block on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach will go on as scheduled on June 2 after “fatal flaws” in the initial application process were to be corrected, the city announced Monday.

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James announced that "an agreement has been reached between the City and Transpire Help, the sponsors of Pride on the Block," in a news release.

"After meeting with the sponsors, it became apparent that the initial application contained fatal flaws," the release read. "Mayor James agreed to allow Transpire Help to correct those errors and submit a new application for permit. The City of West Palm Beach will expedite permitting so all deadlines can be met."

Donna Weinberger, with Transpire Help, told WPTV they are still waiting the official permit approval letter from the city but the city told them things should be good to go as planned after fixing those issues.



Weinberger said that the application section was left blank where it asked for the benefiting organization. Also there was section about food and alcohol, which needed to be revised, and times and dates had to be corrected.

In the news release, Weinberger said: “I appreciate Mayor James sitting down with me to work out the details. ‘Pride on the Block’ is a celebration of and for the community which brings together so many people, performers and vendors to celebrate Pride in our community. It’s our major fundraiser for the year and it helps us fund our programs which give LGBTQ+ individuals the resources to access help.”

The Mayor’s Office also will engage in discussion for next year’s annual event in hopes of a partnership or some level of sponsorship, according to the organizers.

“It is truly a pleasure to work with the sponsors of Pride on the Block," James said in the news release. "The City is fully supportive and is looking forward to a safe and successful event. As Mayor of this great City, I fully support the LGBTQ+ community and I am pleased that we were able to come together” said Mayor James."

Road closures near 500 Clematis will start at 3 p.m. Friday, June 2, and will end at midnight Saturday.

On Friday, organizers learned the city had denied their permit to hold what would have been the event's third year.

Also Friday, a three-year tradition came to an end as Subculture Group hosted its final drag showon the 500 block of Clematis Street with about 400 people showing their support.

The permit to shut down the block expired last weekend. James chose not to renew the permit, citing traffic.

