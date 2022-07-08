TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) is considering new rules that would strip transgender therapies from Medicaid coverage.

LGBTQ-advocacy groups decry the idea, saying it'll hurt thousands of Floridians.

The state agency published the proposed rule on gender dysphoria in June.

If approved — Florida's more than $30 billion Medicaid program will no longer cover things the following:

Puberty-blocking meds

Hormones, or hormone antagonists

No sex-reassignment surgeries

Nor "other procedures that alter primary or secondary sexual characteristics…"

The rule suggests these treatments don't meet the standard of a "medical necessity."

"A lot of progressives aren't speaking out against these horrible bans that are just attacking trans people and trans children," Sabrina Hartsfield of Tallahassee said.

E.W. Scripps Sabrina Hartsfield speaks out against the possibility that Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration would strip transgender therapies from Medicaid coverage.

For two hours Friday, agency officials listened to public comments on the idea. More than 70 people planned to speak during the Tallahassee meeting.

They worry the change could harm an estimated 9,000 transgender Floridians, according to a 2019 UCLA report.

"It's telling trans people in Florida, basically Florida does not care about you," Hartsfield said. "We want to do everything to put your life and livelihood in jeopardy."

The state is justifying the action in an AHCA report that was published last month.

It says there's "insufficient evidence" that the therapies are safe and effective. That's despite groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics supporting the treatments.

"I do not think that this needs to be provided to children, period," Marianna resident Bev Kilmer, a former member of the Florida House of Representatives, said.

E.W. Scripps Bev Kilmer is among the people who support stripping transgender therapies from Medicaid coverage.

The rule had plenty of supporters like Kilmer.

She was handing out these stickers, concerned that the therapies were wrong for Florida children.

"It should not be paid for by taxpayers' money," Kilmer said. "It is not an illness. It is not a disease."

While the debate rages, some attorneys are already preparing for legal action.

"This is going to have a deleterious effect on trans people living in Florida who rely on Medicaid as their health insurance coverage," Carl Charles of Lambda Legal said.

E.W. Scripps Carl Charles outlines the legal ramifications if the new transgender therapy rules are passed in Florida.

Charles said his group is poised to take the rule to court if and when it gets the green light from agency officials.

"A rule, such as this, which discriminate on the basis of a person's sex or gender violates a whole host of constitutional principles and federal statutes, so there, we have a central problem there," Charles said.

The AHCA is expected to approve the measure despite the threat of legal action, which means the battle over this proposed change is likely just getting started.

Public comment runs until Monday afternoon. After that, the secretary of AHCA will make the final decision on whether to adopt the rule.