Flags flown at half-staff in honor of Pulse Remembrance Day

49 people killed in June 12, 2016, shooting at Orlando nightclub
WPTV
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 09:38:51-04

ORLANDO, Fla. — Flags will be flown at half-staff at all local and Florida state grounds Monday in honor of Pulse Remembrance Day.

Honoring the 49 people who were killed and the 53 people wounded at Pulse Nightclub on June 12, 2016, Pulse Remembrance Day will coincide with several ceremonies and events online and throughout the Orlando area Monday and the rest of the month.

At the time, the Pulse Nightclub shooting marked the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

Monday's events include the seven-year Pulse remembrance ceremony at Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m.

Presented by the onePULSE Foundation, tickets are free and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

More information is available at drphillipscenter.org.

