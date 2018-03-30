John McCain NRA funding: Parkland survivor David Hogg questions the Senator's NRA contributions

abc15.com staff
1:59 PM, Mar 30, 2018
3:53 PM, Mar 30, 2018

On Friday, Parkland Survivor David Hogg questioned Senator John McCain's funding from the National Rifle Association on Twitter.

"Why do you take so much money from the NRA?" Hogg asked Sen. McCain via Twitter.

Hogg's question was in response to an unrelated tweet by Sen. McCain about a proposed expansion project of the Rio Salado, titled "Rio Reimagined."

McCain topped the list of senators who received contributions from the NRA, according to an October 2017 New York Times piece. He has received over $7.7 million in contributions in his career.

Sen. McCain did not immediately respond to Hogg's question. 

See the tweets below.

