West Palm Beach businessman gives back to his community

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jim Lucas enjoys looking back at photographs of the good times with his father.

His father is in his 80's and needs food delivered to his home.

It's helped Lucas realize just how many people need help.

"We collect food for families in need with the pandemic a lot of families can't get out and get the food. Me personally, I have a father who is 88 and he depends on food delivered to his house every day," he said.

Lucas, who is the CEO of Legal Graphic Works in West Palm Beach says he's not on this mission alone.

His employees also volunteer.

One of them is Jason Probel.

"You want to give back and we are fortunate enough to have survived the pandemic," Probel said. "Unfortunately the pandemic is going to go into another holiday season and people are going to need help and we are here for them."

"I think we just have a good group of people and me personally for instance I don't have any kids so I feel like it's my gift to give back to families who do have kids who need more than they can provide," said Lucas. "We've always been passionate about helping the community. We get together as an office every Monday and we just talk about different things that we can do as a community. I think you just have to want to help and figure out what your passion is."