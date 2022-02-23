West Palm Beach art teacher uses innovative ways to teach children

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach art teacher is teaching her students about famous artists and helping their mental health.

Artwork is coming to life for elementary students at The Greene School. The children listen to music as they work on their masterpieces.

Teacher Amber Schullstrom wants her students to be as excited as she is when it comes to art.

"I was in an introductory class in one of those big halls at the University of Florida, and they put up [Constantin] Brancusi's 'Bird in Space,' and it was the first time that I learned about art as far as conceptually what the meaning is behind art," Schullstrom said. "I knew then I was hooked."

She said art helps the students' mental health.

WPTV Amber Schullstrom explains her passion for art and the techniques she uses in her instruction.

"I think art is really a way for kids to express their emotions," Schullstrom said. "We've done whole units on [Jean-Michel]

Basquiat ... where they do stream of consciousness writing in their artwork."

Her goal is for her students to appreciate art as much as she does.

"My goal is that they love art, whether it's appreciating art through art history, whether it's understanding that they are artists, and I also try to really let them know all of the avenues in which artists work," Schullstrom said. "I just want them to be inspired to trust their inner artist and just love art."

WPTV Dr. Denise Spirou explains the importance of teaching art to young students.

"Art is a way where the students can express themselves socially and emotionally, and also on an academic level too, learning about the art history and talking with each other, recognizing feelings," said Denise Spirou, the head of The Greene School. "It's just a wonderful way for our students to express themselves in a positive and healthy manner."

All of this is setting up the students for success.

"One of the things that we take pride in at Greene is our balance of left brain, right brain learning, and as we open up our high school next year, going into ninth grade, we are able to incorporate that into our passion pathway projects," Spirou said.