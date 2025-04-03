Ultimate finish line: PBG man runs Boston Marathon in honor of late father

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — "This is for you dad," says Mario Monroy, Palm Beach Gardens resident.

Monroy is talking about his late father, who died of lung cancer in 2021.

On Apr. 21, Monroy will cross the finish line for the first time at the iconic 129th Boston Marathon in honor of his father. Monroy qualified to run the race after submitting his father's story to the Dana Farber Foundation, a cancer treatment center in the heart of Boston.

"Unfortunately cancer is everywhere," said Monroy. "I would just love some support in fundraising for cancer research."

The Boston Marathon is one of six world marathon majors with about 30,000 entrants, Monroy is proud to be one of them. Training for this rigorous race, he tries to fit in miles while working a full time job and parenting two teenagers.

One step at a time, running to raise over $14,000 for cancer research is something Monroy says his father would be so proud to see.

"That will give me the strength to finish... He'll be on my mind throughout the 26.2 miles," said Monroy.

For more information on Monroy's race and fundraiser with the Dana Farber Foundation, click here.