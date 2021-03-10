Stuart photographer takes pet portraits to raise money for Farm Dog Rescue

STUART, Fla. — The pooch playoffs are underway on the Treasure Coast. It isn't the type of March Madness competition one might imagine, but it is one Treasure Coast photographer's way of paying it forward.

"It's been super fun and I love using my gifts and talents and my space to help another organization," said Diane Dultmeier, a portrait photographer based in Stuart.

Dultmeier has been a portrait photographer for 25 years, specializing in family photography. She can now add photographing dogs to her repertoire.

It's a new, self-taught skill, all in the effort to raise some money for the Farm Dog Rescue, a foster-based animal rescue in Martin County. The organization rescues and adopts dogs, educates people and helps animals in need within the community.

WPTV Diane Dultmeier prepares for a portrait session with a canine client.

"People donate $99 to the Farm Dog Rescue and then from me they'll get a complimentary studio session with their dog and then a 5x7 medal," said Dultmeier.

Dultmeier has gotten a group of about 30 other photographers across the country to join. The pet portraits they take will be entered into a bracket-style competition and the winner will be named the "multi-mutt."

"We are grateful," said Keri Burgess, founder of the Farm Dog Rescue. "We're so grateful because, as a nonprofit during COVID, we weren't able to do our traditional fundraising, and so it's been very difficult."

Dultmeier has a few spots left. Visit her website for more information.