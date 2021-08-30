Nurses helping nurses during the pandemic

Two friends are out shopping and stocking up snacks with a purpose.

Paulette Sepe is a registered nurse. "I'm no longer at the bedside but I do keep in contact with quite a few nurses, personal friends and family," she said. Her friend Lindsey Farina is also a nurse.

"Paulette was talking about what we can do for the nurses, how we can give back to the nurses in our community. we feel so much for them," Farina said.

These two friends put together small care packages for nurses to help nourish their body and their soul.

"We are hearing stories about nurses that are just fatigued. They are burned out, they are depressed they are feeling hopeless," said Paulette.

Lindsey said it's about letting area nurses know someone cares, "Our nurses, every day before COVID, during COVID, after COVID we are going to be there. when you need us, we are going to be there. We are going to be there for you, in the best of moments, and be there for you in the worst of moments."

Nurses like Jamethan Bryant, an intensive care nurse, are touched hearing about the kind gesture coming their way.

"I think it's a wonderful gesture especially for nurses coming from other nurses who are on the frontline. We just really feel supported and I think just a wonderful gesture and we appreciate it," he said.

Paulette and Lindsey created a GoFundMe account to raise funds to help nurses in the community.

