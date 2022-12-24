North Palm Beach girl, 10, receives 2,853 pounds in food donations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — She’s the Palm Beach County’s Food Bank’s little elf for four years.

Since she was 6 years old, Scarlett Brink has been collecting thousands of pounds of food for neighbors in need.

As a 10-year-old this year, the fifth-grader donated 2,853 pounds of food, surpassing her goal of 2,500 pounds.

She went door to door in neighborhoods, leaving a bag provided by Trader Joe'swith a message detailing how people can donate non-perishable food items to the Palm Beach County Food Bank. Scarlett also takes monetary donations and shops for the food herself.

"I do it every three months before Christmas and stop about five days before Christmas," she said during a live intervirew on WPTV's 5 p.m. broadcast. "It's about the only time I do it."

Besides going to school, she's also a pitcher for the Jupter Lightning.

She wants to bee a zookeeper.