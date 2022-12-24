Watch Now
NewsInspiring South Florida

Actions

North Palm Beach girl, 10, receives 2,853 pounds in food donations

Items, money go to Palm Beach County Food Bank
Scarlett Brink, 10, of North Palm Beach, raised nearly 3,000 pounds of food in donations for the Palm Beach County Food Bank.
Posted at 10:16 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 22:16:43-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — She’s the Palm Beach County’s Food Bank’s little elf for four years.

Since she was 6 years old, Scarlett Brink has been collecting thousands of pounds of food for neighbors in need.

As a 10-year-old this year, the fifth-grader donated 2,853 pounds of food, surpassing her goal of 2,500 pounds.

She went door to door in neighborhoods, leaving a bag provided by Trader Joe'swith a message detailing how people can donate non-perishable food items to the Palm Beach County Food Bank. Scarlett also takes monetary donations and shops for the food herself.

"I do it every three months before Christmas and stop about five days before Christmas," she said during a live intervirew on WPTV's 5 p.m. broadcast. "It's about the only time I do it."

Besides going to school, she's also a pitcher for the Jupter Lightning.

She wants to bee a zookeeper.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!