Living Skills In Schools' Family Box gets conversation going about substance abuse

Every week the Droze family makes time to play a board game.

This time it's Carolina and her teen son Kai playing chess.

But future bonding time will go beyond a board game.

It will include following instructions from a family box.

"Really excited I've seen what's in the boxes and really excited to do it with my family," Carolina Droze said.

This is Living Skills In Schools' Family Box.

The organization says in the family box are suggestions on how to get the conversation going between parents and their kids about substance abuse.

Dr. Suzanne Spencer is the CEO. "We are a primary prevention program, meaning we are trying to reach kids, families and schools before a student is introduced to substances."

Due to the pandemic, the organization sent out 500 boxes to families in Palm Beach County.

They say due to funding from the Health Council of Southeast Florida and Florida Health Palm Beach County, they will soon send out hundreds of boxes again.

Living Skills In Schools says they aim to bring families closer together, which could open the door to tough conversations.

"The idea and research that says families that dine together at least two or three times a week have a much higher likelihood of reducing substance abuse in their teens", says Dr. Spencer.

Dr. Spencer says the box, designed for 5th through 12th graders, includes a video and cards with questions parents can ask their children.

"It allows for the family to come together around sharing something, their days together, allows for more open communication," Dr. Spencer said.

As for the Droze family, they say they have a close knit family but are looking forward to a family box.

"I'm really looking forward to doing it together as a family. Sitting down and having the meal, which is really something great, something fun to look forward to and then opening it together," Droze said.

For more information about the Family Boxes, contact Living Skills In Schools at 561-501-6322 or visit https://livingskillsintheschools.org.