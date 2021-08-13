Lasagna Love serving up comfort during the pandemic

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Osi Birdseye knows how to make lasagna.

During the past several months, the Loxahatchee resident has made more than a dozen.

Though her family likes lasagna, she bakes them for others.

"We even drove to Pahokee, and so while I did the cooking my husband is my driver," Birdseye said.

She's a volunteer for Lasagna Love, a grassroots movement across the country where volunteers make the comfort food.

Birdseye volunteered after watching our story back in January about the group.

"We saw a segment about cooking for people, and we are so passionate ... about cooking and we figured why not," Birdseye said.

Lasagna Love was founded after the pandemic left many families in need.

Tracy Hennessy is the organization's southeast Florida regional leader.

"You can definitely get a hot meal, whether it be because you are ill, or overwhelmed or you just need a break in general or loss of finances in the household," Hennessy said.

There's still a need.

"To date nationwide we have delivered and made over 100,000 lasagnas impacting over 400,000 people," Hennessy said.

"We need the word to get out a little bit more. Personally, for my region, I would like more volunteers in the Miami area and Homestead area, and a little bit centered in Florida in the counties here," Tracy said.

The goal is to inspire future volunteers while helping others.

"What I've learned is that you never really know what's happening what your neighbors are going through. And you can think they have a beautiful car in the front, but then somebody is dying from a disease or they just don't have the energy. Kindness is the foundation of humanity. And without actions of kindness it's just not going to work. If you feel that you want to give, just sign up we can also use more chefs," Birdseye said.

"I want to thank all of the wonderful chefs and volunteers that make this happen," Hennessy said.

"Lasagna Love has three principles -- feed families, spread kindness and strengthen communities," Hennessy said.

Visit the Lasagna Love website to learn more or visit their Instagram page.