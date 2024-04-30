Watch Now
How shoebox inspired boy in Rwanda orphanage to provide hope for others each Christmas

Alex Nsengimana says shoebox carries powerful message to children
Alex Nsengimana was born in Rwanda. He remembers how a shoebox he received when he was 7 and living in an orphanage gave him hope, inspiring him to pay it forward as he got older.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 11:46:43-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alex Nsengimana was born in Rwanda. Genocide swept through his country. He lost his family and, after fleeing gunmen, he ended up in an orphanage.

"When I was 7 years old, I was living in an orphanage when I got to receive an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift," Nsengimana said.

He said that the shoebox gave him hope.

"In that orphanage, I lost all hope and 250 of us — all of us — received the shoeboxes," Nsengimana recalled. "It was such an exciting day when all of us got to open our presents. I remember seeing school supplies, hygiene items and toys — all these fun items that reminded me to be a boy again."

Alex Nsengimana as a child living in Rwanda orphanage
Alex Nsengimana lost his family and spent time in an orphanage when he was a child living in Rwanda. He says the Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes provided him with hope.

The shoeboxes are part of Operation Christmas Child. Nsengimana said getting a shoebox let him know someone cares. He said it also grew his faith in God.

"During the time we were running, God was doing those miracles to protect us. In a matter of three months during that genocide ... a million people were killed and over 400,000 orphans were left in the country."

Years later he joined a children's choir and ended up performing in the U.S.

"I met a family who later on adopted me into their family and I grew up in Minnesota," Nsengimana said. "While I was in Minnesota, God has (a) sense of humor. I went to the coldest part of the country."

He got involved with Operation Chrismas Child, packing shoeboxes then realizing years earlier he was the recipient of a shoebox.

"When I was in high school, the student council wanted to figure out how to get involved. And they said, 'Let's do Operation Christmas Child.' And I asked them, 'What is Operation Christmas Child?'" Nsengimana recalled. "And they showed me the logo and I remember that airplane really well, the logo. And I remember, it took me back to when I received that shoebox gift, and it took me back to when I got my favorite item, which was a hair comb — a hair comb that I kept for three years."

Operation Christmas Child shoebox logo
The familiar Operation Christmas Child shoebox logo served as a reminder to Alex Nsengimana about the gift he received when he was young.

Nsengimana said the shoebox shows that the children are cared for.

"This is a presentation of God's love in a very tangible way, and that shoebox carries that powerful message of Christ. (It communicates) that you matter, that you are loved."

