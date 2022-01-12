Hope Ride to end human trafficking

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A group is cycling hundreds of miles to end human trafficking.

Among the cyclists is James Duvall.

"I have a passion for cycling and so myself and some of my friends had this idea," said Duvall, "what if we used our bikes and our time to actually just raise awareness and create an event that could allow other people to contribute towards the fight against human trafficking."

This is the second time for the Hope Ride. Cyclists will bike from Jacksonville on Saturday Jan. 15 and end their 300-mile trek on Monday Jan. 17 at Christ Fellowship in Palm Beach Gardens.

"You think of human trafficking happening some place in another country third world of wherever, but the reality is if you watch the news human trafficking is happening right here in our neighborhood in our community."

The Hope Ride is raising funds to help end the human trafficking cycle. David Kush is another avid cyclist who will participating in the ride.

"We have a goal of 40-thousand dollars to raise awareness in our area and nationwide and around the world, and we know we can get there, we are about a little more than halfway there right now."

Even if you are not one of the cyclists cycling from Jacksonville to Palm Beach Gardens, the group says there is a way that you can help.

You can make a donation through hoperideforfreedom.com.

"They can go and join our riding online whether you have a stationary bike or a Peloton you can actually do 150 miles during this time on your stationary bike," Kush said. "We want to be a part of that solution, bringing hope to people who don't have hope."

Duvall said it's about doing what you can to help others.

"One of my heroes William Wilberforce said you can choose to look the other way, but you can never again say you didn't know," he said. "And for me that's what drives my passion about human trafficking. I know it's out there, so I'm compelled to do something about it."

For more information about the Hope Ride visit hoperideforfreedom.com