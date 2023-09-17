Habitat for Humanity, FPL team up to build home for mother in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A young single mother is having her dreams of home ownership fulfilled through the collaborative efforts of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County and Florida Power & Light.

FPL FPL workers help put up walls on new home for Diana Mores in West Palm Beach.



On Friday, Diana Mores worked with FPL employees to put up walls for the home on the north end of West Palm Beach.

Plans are for her home to be completed by the end of the year.

Mores moved to Florida in 2008 from the Dominican Republic with her family. She is a single mother to her two children, 9-year-old Kedian and 4-year-old Zoe, and works as a lead server at Club Tipico Dominicano.

As rent and home prices continue to run, Mores said the house is something she only was able to dream about.

FPL Diana Mores talks about getting her own home.



“I’m going to have a home, my family is going to have a home so in the name of my kids and myself I’m very thankful for this time donated today by FPL and being one of our sponsors," she said in an interview provided by FPL.