Grace Notes Project performs free concert at Arc of Palm Beach County

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A group of musicians who are in recovery from substance abuse or mental health disorders brought holiday cheer to a Riviera Beach organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities.

The Grace Notes Project performed at the Arc of Palm Beach County on Tuesday. The foundation conducts free concerts as part of the musicians’ recovery efforts, while the Arc helps children and adults with developmental disabilities.

"We are grateful to the Grace Notes Project for bringing the gift of music to the amazing individuals that we serve," said Danielle Hanson of the Arc of Palm Beach County.

The free, holiday concert created a magical experience for both the performers and the audience.

Created in 2017, the Grace Notes Project pairs artists and musicians in recovery from mental health or substance use disorder with opportunities to serve their local special needs, elderly, at-risk and underserved populations, by bringing free or low-cost concerts or events to them.

For Arc, this opportunity was the perfect pairing.

"Arts are an integral part of the program at the ARC of Palm Beach County and part of our vision, where everyone feels welcomed, accepted and connected," said Hanson.